Retain performing ministers, replace others – NATBO to Buhari

The No Alternative to Buhari Osinbajo 2019 (NATBO) has urged President Muhammmadu Buhari to be circumspect in appointing ministers for his second term in office.

National Coordinator of the group, Vincent Uba in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that the caliber of ministers appointed will determine the performance of the administration.

Uba advised that the ministers who had performed excellently in their sectors should be retained while other should be replaced with better alternatives.

“The No Alternative To Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 (NATBO 2019) urge Mr President to exercise great circumspect in the composition of his new cabinet.

“This has become necessary in view of the expectations of the populace that the next level slogan of the APC would not just become a mere slogan but a battle cry that will launch Nigeria into unprecedented higher level of security of lives and property, economic growth and development devoid of corruption.

“Having made us proud by his landmark achievements within the last four years, Nigerians, on the 23rd of February, 2019, gave him mandate to continue with the good works.

“In the light of this, we wish to suggest to the president not to tinker with some of the ministers that have performed creditability well during the period under review.

The success achieved by this administration through the efforts of some ministries is self-evident even to the most unyielding critics,” he said.

Itemising the ministries where great successes had been recorded, Uba said that the agricultural sector had witnessed a revolution that will soon make Nigeria to become self-sufficient in food production, especially in rice cultivation.

He said that the ability to easily source for fertilizers that used to be a herculean task had relieved farmers under the current administration.

He said that in the area of power generation and distribution, infrastructure provision and development, the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing had also performed creditably well.

“The Transportation Ministry is another one that has made this administration stand out in positive light.

“The railway revolution and maritime reforms should earn the ministers in charge of this ministry a re-appointment to avoid disruption of the already recognised good works that require continuity.

“The No Alternative To Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 group is by no means insinuating that no other minister has done well to deserve re-appointment and continuity, but the aforementioned ministries are simply the flagships of the administration.

“There is no doubt that there are very credible and knowledgeable Nigerians out there who can be appointed ministers in the incoming administration for the good of the Nigerian nation.

“We have only postulated that those who have shown signs, ability and readiness to walk the talk of redeeming Nigeria from decades of retrogression should be encouraged with more time to complete what they have started,” he said.