Ribadu unveils black cap group, 40 vehicles to support Buhari

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, ex-Chairman of EFCC, has unveiled the “Black Cap Revolution Movement’’ and donated 40 vehicles to mobilise the people for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in Adamawa.

Ribadu black cap movement was set up to campaign for President Buhari and his running mate, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Expressing his commitment to deliver Adamawa to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ribadu said that the state is “100 per cent in support of Buhari’’.

Ribadu announced that 40 vehicles were donated by his support group.

The former EFCC boss said he will make sure Buhari was re-elected because he (Buhari) deserved another term to continue the work he has started for Nigeria.

He said his appointment as Director General Field operations is to campaign for Buhari, adding that his support group promised the president a hundred perbcent support in Adamawa state.

“We have decided to convert everything we had for Buhari’s campaign, the meeting here is a dedication and a donation of everything – officers, vehicles and good committees for the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Ribadu said.

The former anti-graft chief said the presidential election in 2019, is a referendum between a past “that should forever be forgotten and a new chapter of probity and accountability”.

The Nuhu Ribadu Organization has said it would campaign for all candidates of the APC, not President Buhari alone.

In a tweet, Ribadu further explained he converted their governorship campaign machinery for Buhari’s campaign.

“CLARIFICATION: What we did yesterday was to convert our governorship campaign machinery (offices & 10 vehicles) for the @MBuhari campaign. Most of those items were donated to my campaign last year. Reports in @TheNationNews and @PremiumTimesng have more accurate accounts.’’