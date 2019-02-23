Rivers : Gunmen attack Ubima polling unit, cart away ballot boxes

National Youth Service Corps members working as ad hoc staff in Ward 2 Unit 8 in Ubima, Rivers State escaped death as over 20 gunmen invaded the polling unit.

The gunmen invaded the unit with dangerous weapons, shooting sporadically, carting away ballot boxes, looting and robbing electoral officers.

Ubima is the village of Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi’s, it is in Ikwere Local Government area of Rivers State.

As at the time of this report, the unit is deserted, everyone has scampered for safety.

Details later.

