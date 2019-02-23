Rivers : Gunmen attack Ubima polling unit, cart away ballot boxes

118 1
118 1

 

Gunmen
Gunmen

National Youth Service Corps members working as ad hoc staff in Ward 2 Unit 8 in Ubima, Rivers State escaped death as over 20 gunmen invaded the polling unit.

The gunmen invaded the unit with dangerous weapons, shooting sporadically, carting away ballot boxes, looting and robbing electoral officers.

Ubima is the village of Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi’s, it is in Ikwere Local Government area of Rivers State.

As at the time of this report, the unit is deserted, everyone has scampered for safety.

  • Details later.

Sourcehttps://t.guardian.ng/news/corps-members-escape-death-as-gunmen-attack-rivers-polling-unit/

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 comment

  1. ABIODUN DAYO Reply

    Just imagine! Despite all warnings, some still remained adamant! He who is destined for prison will get to prison and who will be 6 feet down will not heed any warning!

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet