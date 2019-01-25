Roger Stone, Trump ally, indicted and arrested

Roger Stone, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has been arrested and charged with seven counts, according to a grand jury indictment that was made public by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office on Friday.

Stone, who was arrested in Florida on Friday after being indicted on Thursday, faces one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of making false statements and one count of witness tampering, according to the Special Counsel’s Office.

The Daily Beast reported that the indictment directly accuses Stone of speaking to the Trump campaign about WikiLeaks.

It says Stone spoke “to senior Trump Campaign officials about Organization 1 and information it might have had that would be damaging to the Clinton Campaign.

Stone was contacted by senior Trump Campaign officials to inquire about future releases by Organization 1.”

It goes on to say that Stone “took steps to obstruct” the Mueller investigations, saying he “made multiple false statements” to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about his interactions with WikiLeaks, and “falsely denied possessing records that contained evidence of these interactions.”

It also says he “attempted to persuade a witness to provide false testimony to and withhold pertinent information from the investigations.

Read The case against Roger Stone: https://www.justice.gov/file/1124706/download