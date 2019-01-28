RTEAN supports Buhari, Sanwo-Olu

By Uchediunor Augusta

Hundreds of members of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Lagos State on Monday defied a heavy downpour to rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos governorship candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Members of the Association held the rally along Iyana Iba-Igando Road in support of the APC candidates.

Members of the Nagari Nakowa Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association Lagos (NNAMORAL) and Tricycle Owners and Drivers Association of Lagos (TODAL) were parts of the rally.

Some of the inscriptions on their vests were: “RTEAN Supports Sanwo-Olu for Governor, Lagos State 2019’’; “RTEAN says Yes to Babajide Sanwo-Olu for Governor’’; Igbeka Eko Ti Di Ajumose; Sanwo-Olu for Greater Lagos,” and “Sanwo Ni Joo.”

Alhaji Mohammed Musa, the State Chairman of RTEAN, declared the association’s support for Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, and other APC candidates at rally.

Musa spoke to NAN on the side-lines of a programme tagged: “Operation Show Your Voter Cards (PVCs)” , which was organised by the association.

He said that the ruling party had impacted positively on the transport and road infrastructure across the country.

According to him, the RTEAN executives and members have considered the need to support Buhari and Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in the state.

The RTEAN chairman said: “Today, we organise all our members throughout Lagos State for “Operation Show Your Voter Cards.

“This is to show the nation that we are ready for the elections.

“We are also using this rally to tell our members not to be involved in violence during the elections.

“We are also giving our support to President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“We are also taking this rally to show our support for Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr Femi Hamzat as Governor and Deputy Governor of Lagos State.”

Musa said that the same support would be given to all the APC candidates for Senate, House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly.

“Everywhere in Lagos State, we give our support to APC candidates. We will use our voter cards to give them that support,” he said.

The RTEAN chief, who noted that Buhari had done much with little resources, urged Nigerians to support his re-election on Feb.16.

According to him, the previous leaders had shown greed, selfishness and sentiment which had kept the country backward among the comity of nations.

“If we have got good leaders in this country like President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria will not be where it is today,” Musa added.

He said that Nigeria was greatly blessed with human and natural resources, but had not been lucky with good leaders in the past, saying that Buhari had done much with little resources.

Musa, however, urged all the executive members of the association across various chapels and zonal operations in the state to enforce the compulsory possession of PVCs by all members.

He urged his members to desist from violence before, during and after the elections, urging them to use their PVCs to install government that would serve their interest.

According to him, any member caught engaging in violence during elections will be disowned by the association.