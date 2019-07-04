RUGA suspension: Volunteer group commends Buhari

By Gabriel Yough

Taraba Volunteer Group, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), on Thursday commended President Muhamadu Buhari for listening to calls to suspend the proposed RUGA settlements for herdsmen.

The group Coordinator, Mr Joseph Terence and Legal Adviser, Mr Nierus Johnson made the commendation in a statement in Jalingo.

“We wish to commend President Buhari and the Federal Government for listening to the voice of reason and suspending the proposed RUGA settlements for cattle rearers.

“We call on the government to focus on polices that are geared towards treating everyone as equal citizens of Nigeria in order to deepen democracy and foster development,’’ it stated.

It called on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in alleviating the sufferings of millions of Nigerians in IDP camps due to various violent clashes.

The group also urged the Federal Government to support the Taraba State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

It described it as robust and the best approach toward enduring peace between herdsmen and crop farmers.