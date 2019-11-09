Russia issues travel warning to Iraq for citizens

Russia has warned its citizens against traveling to Iraq as violent anti-government protests continue to rage in central and southern provinces.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement on Saturday, where it advised its citizens not to visit Iraq amid the nationwide demonstrations.

“The Russian Foreign Ministry points out that because of the difficult situation, continued terrorist activity in a number of Iraqi regions, and difficulties in providing consular assistance, the visits of Russian citizens to this country carry very high risks,” a foreign ministry statement read.

Since they began in early October, widespread protests in Iraq have resulted in the deaths of at least 270, while some 12,000 have been injured.

Source https://www.kurdistan24.net/en/news/2ee32dee-833b-4ba4-822c-01d0e485a4be: