Russian Navy develops weapon that can make attackers hallucinate, vomit

The Russian Navy has developed a new weapon, a “visual optical interference” device, named Filin 5P-42, that can disrupt the eyesight of targets as well as make them hallucinate and vomit.

The weapon’s name “Filin” translates to “Eagle Owl” in English. It was developed by Ruselectornics, to dazzle and incapacitate attackers.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that a Russian military contractor has installed the weapon on two Russian warships, Admiral Gorshkov and the Admiral Kasatonov, which are currently patrolling the Arctic Ocean. Another two warships, currently under construction, are expected to be fitted with the device as well.

MSN News reported that the weapon fires a beam, similar to a strobe light, which hinders the enemy’s ability to see the ships. Weapon can also suppress night vision technology, laser targeting systems and anti-tank missiles up to a distance of more than 3 miles.

During testing, volunteers reportedly used rifles and guns to shoot targets that were protected by the weapon. The volunteers reported having trouble aiming because they couldn’t see.

Additionally, about half of the volunteers said they felt dizzy, nauseous and disoriented. About 20 percent of the volunteers reported experiencing hallucinations.

*Sourced from thehill.com and Newsweek