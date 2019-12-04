S/Sudan to mediate new peace talks between Sudanese gov’t, rebels

(Xinhua/NAN) A South Sudan delegation has arrived in Khartoum to mediate in a new round of peace talks between the Sudanese government and rebel groups.

The delegation, led by Tut Gatluak, South Sudan’s presidential adviser on security affairs is expected to provide consultation and look into the final arrangements for a new round of negotiations slated for Dec. 10.

Spokesman for South Sudan’s mediation team Dio Matok made this known in a statement.

South Sudan has been mediating between the Sudanese government and the armed groups from Darfur, South Kordofan, and Blue Nile regions.

On Oct. 14, South Sudan hosted a round of peace talks between the Sudanese parties in its capital Juba.

Sudan’s Justice and Equality Movement, the Sudan Liberation Movement /Minni Minnawi faction, and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/northern sector took part in the talks with the government. (Xinhua/NAN)