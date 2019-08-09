Sallah: NSCDC deploys 1,627 personnel in Zamfara

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command, has deployed 1,627 personnel to ensure peaceful conduct of Eid-el Kabir celebration.

The State Commander, Alhaji Aliyu Garba, made the disclosure during a news briefing in Gusau on Friday.

Garba said the command had deployed personnel to all the Eid-el Kabir prayer grounds and other strategic points that required security presence during the festivity.

The command had also stationed some security men at the churches, considering the coincidence of sallah celebration and sunday service by Christians.

He said the personnel would continue to be relocated from one point to another to ensure maintenance of peace throughout the celebration in the state.

Garba also said that the command was collaborating with the men of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to checkmate road traffic violations, as most offences during the festive periods were associated with traffic laws.

He then appealed to all citizens of the state to be law-abiding during and after the holy festival. (NAN)