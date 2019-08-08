Sallah: NSCDC deploys 3,000 personnel in Delta

By Eguonor Ighure

The Delta Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 3,000 armed and unarmed personnel to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-kabir celebrations in the state.

Mr Eke Onyekachi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement made available to newmem in Asaba on Thursday.

He said that the state Commandant of the corps, Dr Eze Benito, had deployed the officers throughout the state to work in synergy with other security agencies.

Onyekachi said that the deployment was to provide adequate security during the holidays and ensure that the Eid-el-kabir celebrations was hitch-free and enjoyed by all.

He said that the officers were expected to patrol major areas in the state and would be positioned at strategic locations to ensure security for all Delta people throughout the period of the celebration.

“The commandant assures a hitch free Eid-el-kabir celebrations as the officers are ready to provide adequate security during and after the celebrations, ” he said (NAN)