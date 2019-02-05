Saraki commiserates with Sen. Marafa over sister’s death

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki has commiserated with Sen. Kabir Marafa over the killing of his elder sister, Hajiya Ade Marafa, by suspected bandits in Zamfara state.

Saraki in a post on twitter said that he was deeply saddened by the action of the bandits who were also reported to have abducted the husband of the late Hajiya Marafa as well as a brother to the husband.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the killing of Senator Kabiru Marafa’s elder Sister, Hajiya Ade Marafa, by suspected bandits in Ruwan Bore village, Gusau, Zamfara, and the abduction of her husband, Alhaji Ibrahim and his brother.

“Such evil acts must have no place in Nigeria.

 


“Our security agents must do everything within their power to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Efforts must be intensified across the board to immediately restore the peace in the affected communities and protect lives and property,” he said.

