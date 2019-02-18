Saraki fully committed to N30,000 Minimum Wage, says Aide

Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant on New Media to Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has stated that Saraki remained very committed to N30,000 minimum wage for workers.

Ina statement issued in Abuja on Monday, Onemola said that Saraki was the first lawmaker that requested that the minimum wage bill be sent to the National Assembly on time so that it can be passed before the commencement of the recess.

Responding to a statement issued in Ilorin by a unionist, Issa Aremu, Onemola said Dr. Saraki is in full support of the N30,000 minimum wage proposal.

He said that the President of the Senate had also called on the executive to fast-track the transmission of the Bill to the National Assembly as early as January so that it’s passage would not coincide with the recess of the parliament.

“Dr. Saraki is in support of the N30,000 minimum wage proposal and personally he believes that with the process the bill has undergone in the House of Representatives, it is easy for the Senate to fast-track its passage by simply adopting the House version.

“However, we must be clear about this: the Senate President can only work with the support of his colleagues as he is just first among equals, and he is not the Chief Executive of the Senate.

“Additionally, it is necessary to mention that the role of Dr. Saraki as DG PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) does not conflict with his role as the chief legislator of the country.

“Mr. Aremu may have to familiarise himself with the legislative process before releasing such further statements. Bills are not passed by mere pronouncements or personal wishes of the presiding officer.

“As such, the Senate President is not a chief executive. He is just the presiding officer. Also, there is a legislative process for the passage of the law which cannot be circumvented,” Onemola said.

Onemola also stated that now that the House of Representatives has passed the Minimum Wage Bill, it would be easy for the Senate to fast-track the passage of the Bill ones it resumes.