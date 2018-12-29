Sardaunan Gombe, Governors, others pay tribute to late Shagari

Dr Jamilu Gwamna, the Sardaunan Gombe, said the late former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, left a legacy of peace for Nigerians.

Gwamna told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Saturday in Gombe, that Shagari was a lover of peace and a true Nigerian.

He said Shagari ensured that peace remained the priority of his associates, and that this was a valuable lesson to Nigerians.

According to him, the late former president’s fatherly role of promoting peaceful co-existence in the country cut across party line, religion, ethnicity and tribe.

“The late former President was a man that believed that peace solved all problems. He acted peace and talked peace. He insisted that those who associated with him followed the path of peace.

“His fatherly role in making sure that peace reigns in the country will be missed. Well, as far as I am concerned, he left us a legacy of peace and humility.

“The late Shagari symbolised everything that young Nigerians need to provide the needed positive change in whatever capacities they found themselves. They must emulate him to build the Nigeria of our dream,’’ he said.

Gwamna appealed to Nigerians to see the death of the late president as an opportunity to forgive one another and toe the line of peace for the country to be a better place.

He added: “We are Nigerians, we must live in peace and do the right thing, especially as elections beckon if we must be united for growth and development.

Malam Mohammed Ismail, 86-year-old resident of Bolari East, described late Shagari as a man of unique leadership trait who preferred democratic solutions to all problems that came his way.

Ismail noted that the late president would be greatly missed at a time Nigeria needed his fatherly advice for the current security situation in the country.

Also, Sen Chukwuka Utazi, representing Enugu North Senatorial District, has described late former Nigeria’s first Executive President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari as detribalized and patriotic leader.

He said that the death of Shagari was a great loss to Nigeria and Africa in general.

According to him, the death of former President Shagari has robbed the country of a detribalised, honest, humble, God-fearing and patriotic leader.

“I received the news of the death of the elder statesman with shock and sadness.

“I urge the family members, the people of Sokoto State and Nigeria to take solace that the former president lived a good life worthy of emulation,” he said.

Utazi recalled that Shagari’s administration from 1979 to 1983 brought numerous developments to the country, noting that without military intervention that cut the administration short, Nigeria could have been better than what it was today.

“The administration of Shagari did well in various sectors of the economy and that is why poverty and unemployment were low then in the country.

“I believed without military intervention that cut his administration short, the country would have been better than what it is today,” he said.

The senator said Shagari’s administration would be continued to be remembered for massive housing estates across the country which the aim was to ensure that every Nigerian had a shelter of his or her own.

“My prayer is that Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest as well as give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

In him, tribute, Bauchi State Government commiserated with Nigerians over the death of former President Shehu Shagari, describing him as a “modest” person who specialised in “giving more than he received.”

A statement signed by Ali Ali, Special Adviser to Gov. Muhammed Abubakar on Media and Strategy, further described late Shagari as a man with “forgiving heart and tolerance.”

“He was an unqualified democrat and lived by the tenets of his religion; a modest man.

“As a politician, he was even more modest giving more than he received.

“With his passage, a data bank of statecraft is gone and a big void created that may be difficult to fill.

“We take solace in the Quranic pledge that ‘every soul shall taste death and pray to Almighty God to grant his family and indeed all citizens of our great country, the fortitude to bear the loss,” Ali said.

Also, Gov. Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa on Saturday eulogized late former President Shehu Shagari, saying his selfless service to the nation was exceptional.

Badaru, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) through his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Alhaji Bello Zaki, said the country had missed an elder statesman.

“ He served this country as a classroom teacher, a legislator, a minister and at the exalted position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“ Apart from this rare feat, Shagari served the traditional institution as the Turakin Sokoto, Ochiebuzo of Ogbaland, the Ezediale of Aboucha and the Baba Korede of Ado Ekiti,” the governor said.

Badaru commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, President Mohammadu Buhari, the immediate family of the deceased and all Nigerians.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said on Saturday that Nigeria would greatly miss the late former President Shehu Shagari’s regular counsel on national issues and mediations for peaceful coexistence.

Okowa made this known in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba.

“Shagari, embarked on the distribution of seed and fertiliser to farmers to increase nationwide productivity in farming.

“He was a legendary public servant, who dedicated his life to the service of our nation in several capacities – as minister, legislator, and finally as president.

“Shagari’s unwavering commitment to the unity of Nigeria had been a major encouragement to many governments.

“He made personal sacrifices to help lay the foundation for sustainable democracy in Nigeria before he was overthrown in 1983.

“As a country, we will miss his wise counsel on national issues and peaceful co-existence especially now that the nation is entering an election year,” Okowa said.

He added that the late Shagari worked assiduously to improve the livelihood of many poor and underprivileged people through the Green Revolution programme, which he initiated.

“Our condolences to Nigerians, the Government and people of Sokoto State and Shagari’s family over the demise of the former president.

“We commiserate with the entire Shagari village, the Sokoto Caliphate, and the Shagari family, over the loss of the ex President.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I join the entire nation and the people of Sokoto State to mourn the passing of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who was President in the Second Republic,” he said.

The governor prayed the almighty God to receive his soul and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Shagari died on Dec. 28, at the National Hospital, Abuja at the age of 93.

He served as the first democratically elected President of Nigeria between 1979 and 1983. (NAN)