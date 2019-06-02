Satguru Maharaj Ji drums support for Buhari

By Akeem Abas

Satguru Maharaj Ji, the founder of the One Love Family sect, says President Muhammadu Buhari needs the support of all Nigerians to salvage the economy.

The sect leader said this at a press conference in Ibadan on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the press conference was part of activities lined-up to mark what the sect leader tagged the ”26th anniversary of Nigeria as the New Holy Land of The Universe and Leader Nation of The World.”

He said: “Nigerians transit from one day to the next year bereft of the real factors and actual forces playing out against Nigeria’s golden destiny.

”Buhari is not the architect of the Nigerian muddle.

“Yes, he promised to fix Nigeria. He vowed to end corruption in the economy. Today, our economy is gasping worse than it did at the mercy of Buhari’s profligate predecessors.”

The sect leader argued that Buhari inherited an extensively ravaged economy, adding that he needed the support of all Nigerians to salvage the economy.

Maharaj Ji, who expressed support for Buhari, said the president would never hand over Nigeria as a commodity to ” auctioneers.”

“The holding of needless parties is no longer common. No more free cash. These are realities that should jolt Nigerians to think deep in their best interest.

”The maiden steps to national liberation and prosperity are naturally tedious, very painful. Like determined soldiers, a people desirous of glory must push through pain to get to the victory

”When you find those who profit from raping and robbing your family demanding the head of the clan’s new leader, it simply tells that the new king is working against their criminality.

“Today, familiar and highly notorious western imperialist gangs against his (Buhari) regime and want him out as much as mis-educated, ill-informed and long-suffering Nigerian masses do. Same desire, different interests,’’ he said.

He also bemoaned the incessant killings across the country, calling on the president to convene a stakeholder’s summit involving traditional rulers and community leaders toward evolving strategies to tackle the menace.

Maharaj Ji, however, commended security and para-military groups which adhered strictly to the president’s directive to ensure the votes of the people counted during the general elections.

He warned politicians to stop using innocent and jobless Nigerians to promote violence in the country.

“Those politicians involved in the act should be warned to desist or be ready to face judgment physically or spiritually since what you sow you reap,” he said.