Saudi Arabia, Indonesia strengthen relations

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, has met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sunday’s meeting in Riyadh dealt with Saudi-Indonesian relations, cooperation between the two countries and regional and international developments and efforts exerted towards them, SPA said.

The discussion also touched on pushing Saudi Arabia’s investment in refining and petrochemicals in Indonesia to the next level.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials, the agency added.

