SDP adopts Buhari, dumps Duke, Gana

President Buhari
President Buhari: adopted by Social Democratic Party(SDP)

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has  adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate for the 2019 election.

Multiple reports said the decision was reached at the NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday. The meeting is ongoing.

SDP last December, was one of the parties, along with GDPN and Kowa  that denounced the loose coalition of parties cobbled by the PDP party as CUPP.

SDP is at present embroiled  with court cases over its candidate  for the presidential election.

Former minister  Prof Jerry Gana, and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, are fighting over the ticket.

 

 

