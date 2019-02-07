SDP adopts Buhari, dumps Duke, Gana

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate for the 2019 election.

Multiple reports said the decision was reached at the NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday. The meeting is ongoing.

SDP last December, was one of the parties, along with GDPN and Kowa that denounced the loose coalition of parties cobbled by the PDP party as CUPP.

SDP is at present embroiled with court cases over its candidate for the presidential election.

Former minister Prof Jerry Gana, and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, are fighting over the ticket.