SDP guber candidate wants INEC to conduct elections in March

By Precious Akutamadu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged to conduct all outstanding elections on March 2 to reduce cost.

Mr Precious Elekima, the Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers, made the call on Saturday in Port Harcourt in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Elekima, who spoke in Port Harcourt while reacting to INEC’s postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, said all elections should be conducted simultaneousl on March 2

“I think that the government in reconsidering the conduct of this election should abridge the election and conduct all elections in one day.

“That is the only way they could have addressed the loss arising from the postponement,” he said.

Elekima said that conducting the elections in a day would make it more free, fair, credible and also incur less cost.

He called on the media, the security and the foreign observers to use the opportunity to address challenging issues before the postponement.

He said that nobody should blame President Muhammadu Buhari over the postponement of the Feb. 16 polls.