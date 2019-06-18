SEC partners association to develop curriculum on Capital Market

By Lucy Ogalue

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is partnering with the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria to develop a curriculum for the Nigerian Capital Market Institute (NCMI).

Mrs Mary Uduk, SEC’s Acting Director-General said the curriculum would help set a benchmark that would enable accreditation of capital market studies in tertiary institutions by the National Universities Commission(NUC).

Uduk said this when the interim Executive Officers of t he Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria visited her in Abuja.

She pledged the commission’s commitment to assist the association achieve its objectives.

The director-general said research was very key especially in the capital market to enable it move forward.

She said: “Working with this academic body is vital to moving the capital market forward.