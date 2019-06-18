SEC partners association to develop curriculum on Capital Market

By Lucy Ogalue
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is partnering with the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria to develop a curriculum for the Nigerian Capital Market Institute (NCMI).
Mrs Mary Uduk, SEC’s Acting Director-General said the curriculum would help set a benchmark that would enable accreditation of capital market studies in tertiary institutions by the National Universities Commission(NUC).
Uduk said this when the interim Executive Officers of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria visited her in Abuja.
She pledged the commission’s commitment to assist the association achieve its objectives.
The director-general said research was very key especially in the capital market to enable it move forward.
She said: “Working with this academic body is vital to moving the capital market forward.
“We are going to be working together, we will leverage on your expertise to lift a side of the capital market that we really need your touch.
“I appeal to you that each time we call on you to do some programmes, write some papers and do some research you will not relent.
“I pray with this collaboration you will help to find out why companies fail and succeed and recommend solutions that will ensure those that are failing stay afloat.
“This was important not only for the market but for the country also, because as companies fail, people loose their jobs and the number of unemployed increases.”
Earlier, the interim President of the Association, Prof. Uche Uwaleke called for the collaboration of the SEC with the association to drive capital market programmes in tertiary institutions.
Uwaleke said: “The HOD Finance, University of Maiduguri said the Capital Market Programme in the school was suspended by NUC because there was no benchmark for the course.
“The Association wants to come up with a benchmark in collaboration with the commission so that NUC can use that to approve such programmes in Nigerian Universities.
“Our members can also be part of your various committees such as the, Capital Market Planning and Literacy Committee to make our inputs.”
The Association comprise of members of the academia teaching Capital Market related courses in Nigerian tertiary institutions.
The Association aims at promoting the frontiers of capital market research and literacy in Nigeria tertiary institutions. (NAN)
Join the Conversation