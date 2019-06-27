Securities Tribunal Chairman must go –AUPCTRE insists

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUOCTRE) has called for the termination of appointment of the Chairman of the Investment and Securities Tribunal Siaka Idoko-Akoh.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, National President of the Association, Benjamin Anthony alleged that the IST chairman had breached civil service rules and deviated from agreements signed with the union.

Anthony alleged that rather than implement the agreement which he willingly signed in 2018, the Chairman not only went against it but also sued the leadership of the union without approval from the supervising ministry.

The association also questioned the procedure employed by Idoko-Akoh in contract pricing and award while also alleging his lack of commitment to the anti-corruption campaign of the current administration.

Among other alleged infractions upon which the association seeks the sacking of the chairman are: “Denial of promotion to eligible staff, relentless witch-hunt and victimization of Union leaders and flooding of the tribunal with interns and Corps Members from the Igala tribe which the Chairman comes from.

“Transfer of Union Executives out of the IST headquarters contrary to labour conventions and contrary to and Appeal and motion for stay of execution obtained by the union,” the association said.

They accused the chairman of being responsible for sending Armed hoodlums to disrupt the peaceful protest by the unions on Monday June 17.

They further expressed fear for the safety of the union executives, stressing that it was time for the chairman to go.

The Chairman was also accused of forcing members of staff to leave the AUPCTRE and join the judiciary union, stressing that the IST was not a court and not under the judiciary but the ministry of finance.

Finally, AUPCTRE called on all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the Chairman was sacked.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to sack Mr Siaka Idoko-Akoh,” they said.