Security: Army, DSS pledge to sustain synergy in Edo

By Deborah Coker

The 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin, says it will sustain the existing synergy it enjoys with other security agencies in the fight against crime in Edo.

The Brigade Commander, Brig.- Gen. Greg Omorogbe, made the pledge on Friday in Benin when Mr Sheikh Waziri, the new State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) visited him.

Omorogbe said that the synergy among security agencies was non negotiable in view of the prevailing criminality and insecurity in the country.

He also assured Waziri of the brigade’s continued support to all security agencies.

Waziri, who had earlier commended the Nigerian Army for its usual support to the DSS in Edo and the nation in general, solicited for its sustenance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Waziri was also at the Edo Police Command on Thursday and had harped on the need for continuous collaboration between sister security agencies in tackling crime in the state.

NAN reports that Waziri, who was received by the Edo Commissioner of Police, Mohammed DanMallam, said he was conscious of the fact that the police remained the head of security agencies in terms of internal security.

Waziri noted that it was this conscious fact that the State Command of the Service was prepared to key into in sustaining the existing relationship between both security agencies.

The DSS boss added that both security outfits needed to translate the excellent relationship among the personnel at the top level to officers at the lower level cadre.

Waziri assured the commissioner that he would ensure that operatives in the command comported themselves well at all times while sharing intelligence with sister security agencies to combat crime.

The new DSS boss expressed optimism that both security outfits would jointly help address the challenges of crime in the state.

In his response, DanMallam assured Waziri of the command’s continued partnership with the DSS, saying both outfits were partners in progress in their avowed constitutional roles of ensuring safety of lives and property. (NAN)