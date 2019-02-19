Security unravels PDP’s cash for vote plan

Reports say that security agencies have discovered the plan by opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to deploy $3million (N1.8billion) to each state to induce voters.

The party is reported to have also co-opted former members of staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recruit loyal ad hoc staff for the elections.

Also, a member of the National Peace Committee, a body headed by former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has also discovered to be in the work plan of PDP.

The Nation reported that the cash was remitted before last Saturday’s postponement elections.

It reported that most state chapters were finding it difficult to change the dollars to naira because of the surveillance on Bureau De Change operators by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Also, the agencies have intercepted alleged compromise of some officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), policemen and other security agents in some states.

The intelligence report, including the alleged implication of a former top official of INEC, may be presented to the chairman of the electoral commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, by the security agencies.

