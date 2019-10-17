SEMA distributes relief materials to Anambra flood victims

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Thursday delivered consumables loaded in two trucks to victims of 2019 flood disaster in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the materials which include; bags of rice, beans, garri, gallons of groundnut, palm oil, salt, beverages, soaps and toiletries etc were for victims in Atani, Odekpe and Osamalla.

Mr Emeka Obinwa, Executive Assistant to Gov. Willie Obiano on SEMA (Media), who represented the SEMA Executive Secretary, Chief Paul Odenigbo, handed over the materials to Ogbaru Council officials at Atani.

He said the items were to mitigate the impact of the flood disaster victims in the three holding centres in the area.

Obinwa said that due to the alert received by SEMA, the agency found out that these communities: Atani, Odekpe, Osamalla (Ogbaru LGA), Enugwuotu Aguleri, Mkpunando, Aguleri and Eziaguluotu were submerged in this year’s flooding,” he said.

He said as at Thursday, Oct. 17, that about 2,000 persons were in 12 holding centres located in Anambra East, Anambra West and Ogbaru Local Government Areas.

Obinwa said that SEMA Team had two weeks ago brought truck loads of blankets, mosquito nets, mattresses and pillows to the victims.

“After the assessment, we got approval from Gov. Obiano which made us to commence distribution of non-eatable materials last two weeks and today we commenced distribution of eatable materials.

“As we are here now, another team went to Anambra East and Anambra West Local Government Areas to distribute eatable materials,” he said.

He advised the managers of the centres to ensure equitable distribution of the materials, while charging them to maintain an effective communication line with SEMA on situations in the centers.

Obinwa, who explained that the relief materials being extended were for the victims, hinted that the agency had written to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on 2019 flooding.

Mr Nnamdi Esimai, the Chairman 2019 Flood Relief Committee, Ogbaru Local Government Area, commended Obiano for his promptness in extending relief materials to flood victims in the area.

Esimai, who doubles as Chairman, Ogbaru Local Government Area, said the number of flood disaster victims in three camps in Atani, Osamalla and Odekpe in Ogbaru now hovers around 2,600.

He said that what appeared to be the challenge affecting the victims was medical attention as at Monday, but noted that the state commissioner for health visited some of the centres and promised to continue on Friday.

Esimai, however, used the medium to appeal to NEMA to join hands with SEMA to attend to victims, saying more relief materials were need because the number of victims was on the increase. (NAN)