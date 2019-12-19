Sen. Adeola hails victories of Sanwo,-Olu, Abiodun at Supreme Court Victory

By Kingsley Okoye

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), has hailed the final electoral victories of Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun at the Supreme Court.

He described their victories as fulfilment of God’s will and wishes of the people of the respective states.

A statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro in Abuja on Thursday said that Adeola hailed the apex court verdicts in a congratulatory message to the two APC South -West governors.

Adeola said that contenders for political offices should learn to accept the wishes of the people as expressed in a free and fair elections.

According to him, most electoral litigation are distractive to the goal of serving the people and fulfilling electoral promises.

“I want to congratulate the governors of Lagos and Ogun States for the validation of the mandates given to them by the apex court of the land.

“I want to urge all APC members and indeed all the people of both states to come out in full support of the two administrations to deliver the dividends of democracy.

“Beyond sharing common boundaries, the two states share a lot in common and I am aware the two governors are working in synergy in some areas in the interest of the people of both states.

” I fully support this needed synergy” the senator said.

Adeola urged the two governors not to be distracted in the mission to better the lot of the people going forward.

He said that more than ever before, the states faced serious developmental challenges that needed the attention of the state governments.

“From the pedigrees of the two of you, I have no doubt that you have what it takes to creditably discharge your responsibilities under the constitution.

“With the removal of the distraction of electoral litigations, I pray for ‘Solomonic’ wisdom for you to adequately govern and fulfil your electoral promises within the available resources” he stated.(NAN)