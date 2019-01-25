Sen. Uba has done well – Group replies critics

The Anambra South People’s Forum on Friday, responded to critics of Senator Andy Uba saying that so far, the lawmaker’s performace and contribution to his constituency were commendable.

The group in a statement issued on Friday, signed by the coordinator, Dr. James Okeke and 40 other members, faulted those who criticised the senator, describing them as street demagogues.

The satetmnet saidthat his critics had neither experience nor the grit to legislate for the betterment of the people.

The coordinator in the statement pointed out that the unfounded criticisms will not cause well meaning members of the constituency from voting for their Choice, Sen. Andy Uba.

“We the members of the Anambra South People’s Forum have in recent times become mortified at the penchant of some persons masquerading as candidates and contenders for the Anambra South Senatorial District to pursue a campaign of calumny against the aspiration of Senator Uba.

“Some of these candidates who have no structure nor base required to win elections comfortably, prefer to throw mud undeservedly at the most popular candidate, with the intention of getting a non privileged response from such a candidate.

“Thankfully, the person of Senator Uba, is much focused on telling the people what he has so far achieved and why he needs another term.

“However as stakeholders in this senatorial district, we would be failing in our duties if we fail to respond to these candidates.

The group pointed out that the senator had sponsored several bills at the National Assembly that will benefit the people, with the most recent being the bill to establish e Federal University in Uga, the hometown of the lawmaker.

“Senator Uba in the 8th Assembly has sponsored more bills on the floor of the Senate than any other senator.

“In terms of constituency projects, Sen. Uba has facilitated the construction of 35 classroom blocks and the renovation of 25, the provision of 40 boreholes and over head tanks in the seven local government areas that make up the zone for the provision of portable water to communities lacking them.

“Senator Uba has also provided street lights to 22 communities as well as empowered over 809 youths via his Senatorial Empowerment programmes meant to bequeath to each youth skills as well as the tools and funds to excel in several businesses,” he said.

He therefore called on the critics to focus on issues rather than embarking on campaign of calumny.