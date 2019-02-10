Sen. Umeh donates N20m to 400 indigent women in Anambra

Sen. Victor Umeh representing Anambra Central has donated N50, 000 each to 400 indigent women in 48 communities in his senatorial district.

Umeh, who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), made the disclosure on Sunday at a campaign rally in Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker, who had distributed N20 million to the women in the past three weeks, explained that the gesture was aimed at supporting the women and their families.

Umeh said he was seeking re-election to sustain his fight for Igbo interests at the National Assembly.

He said he had worked for Igbo interest even as National Chairman of APGA in the past 20 years, which had fetched him, 55 chieftaincy titles.

“This election is not about politics but a fight for Igbo interest at the Red Chambers,” Umeh said.

While soliciting for votes, the lawmaker urged the Police, Army and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to allow politicians use them to perpetrate electoral fraud.

Umeh, who was expected to end his campaign tour on Tuesday, is contesting the seat with Sen. Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Sylvester Okonkwo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).