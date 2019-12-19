Sen. Uwajumogu’s demise monumental loss to 9th Senate-Lawan

By Kingsley Okoye

Senate

Lawan made the remark in an interview with Journalists shortly, after signing the condolence register in honour of the late Senator.

According to him, Nigeria has lost a great man, adding that Uwajumogu’s constituency would definitely feel the loss.

“Well, this is a huge loss not only to the 9th Senate but to the entire country.

“The late Sen. Benjamin was one time Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, he was a returning Senator, very resourceful, very patriotic, a quintessential legislator.

“His last contribution on Dec. 27 was when we debated the problems that Nigerian business owners are facing in Ghana.

“He made a very categorical statement that we must, at all time as Senators, protect the interest of Nigerians.

“We must support them wherever they will be in the world, that was very instructive of him.

“For us in the 9th Senate, this will continue to be one of the guiding principles of what we do to always ensure that we protect Nigerians wherever they are in this world.“

He said the late distinguished Senator, as Chairman on Labour and Employment, gave a very good account of himself during the labour disagreements.

Lawan said Sen. Uwajumogu was at hand to intervene on behalf of the Senate during the issues between government and labour.

“But I think we are united in one thing, we must ensure we live to protect those ideas that he lived and worked for,” Lawan said.

Also paying tribute to the late Senator after signing the condolence register, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege said:“It is a very painful loss.

“Ben is not just a colleague, he was a brother, a comrade, it is a personal loss.

“Just when he was settling down, this thing happened, he was with me in my office on the eve of his demise, and we spent about two hours together.“

“I pray, God grant the family he left behind, the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Sen .Ike Ekweremadu (PDP Enugu) the Senator’s demise was very painful, to his colleagues who knew him very well.

He said it was important for everyone to recognise that the late Senator served his people to the last days of his life.

Sen.Clifford Ordia,(PDP Edo), said the death of Uwajumogu was a national loss.

“He was a very special friend, it is our prayer that God grant him eternal rest.” Ordia said (NAN)