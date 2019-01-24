Senate adjourns till Feb. 19 to prepare for election

By Cecilia Ijuo

The Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary till Feb. 19, without considering the 2019 Budget.

The senators would also use this period to prepare for the Feb. 16 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The recess is coming only two weeks after the National Assembly resumed from the Christmas break.

The Senate did not consider the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

It however, passed the Minimum Wage Bill through first and second reading.

Read also: Buhari will fight to have a better senate in 2019 — Tinubu