Senate: Isuikwuato, Abiriba communities assure Orji Kalu of massive votes

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The people of Isuikwuato Local Government Area and Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area, have promised to vote massively for Dr Orji Kalu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Abia North senatorial seat.

Mr Peter Eze, Media Officer, Orji Kalu Campaign Group, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the people expressed their support for Orji during his campaigns in the communities.

According to Eze, the people reiterated their support for the election of Kalu to the National Assembly because of his capacity to deliver good governance.

“The people of Eluama, Umuobila, Amiyiobilohia/Nunya, Umunnekwu Agbo,Ngbelu Umennekwu, Amaibo Ward 5 trooped, out in their numbers to thank the former governor for the special love he has for them.

“This he started to demonstrate as governor through massive infrastructural development, peace and inclusiveness of Isuikwuato,” Eze said.

He quoted the representative of Isuikwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Nkiru Onyejeocha, as saying that Kalu deserves their votes for extending his goodwill to Isuikwuato.

“Kalu does not need to campaign in Isuikwuato because he has done a lot for us.

“He gave our people appointments, free education and extended so much goodwill to us.

“He built skill and acquisition centres through which our people got employed.

“Kalu coming for campaign in Isuikwato is unnecessary because we have already sworn to vote for him.

“He only came for courtesy sake and because of his humble nature.

“We will deliver Isuikwato for APC and only APC,” Onyejeocha said.

Also speaking, the President General of Umuobiala, Chief Peter Onozie said that the people are supporting Kalu because of his efforts in providing infrastructure in the area.

“Kalu’s administration built and inaugurated a health centre and seven modern classroom blocks that were “handed over to our secondary and primary schools when he was governor.

“The road rehabilitations he has done in other parts of Abia North in spite not being in office since 2007 is heartwarming,” Onozie said.

Former local government Chairman of Ohafia Local Government, Chief Uche Ogboso, said that Kalu didn’t meddle in the finances of the local governments and councils in Abia, while he was governor.

“This helped the officers to perform in their different capacities,” Ogboso said.

Also speaking, a chieftain of the APC, Chief Obasi Uba, urged the people of Abiriba to follow candidates that do visible projects and avoid those with only online presence.

“There are more than 34 kilometres roads done by Kalu and we look forward to him to do more.

“So we must follow the people that do what they say, and what they do must be visible to us.

“Kalu though not in the senate has performed excellently and would do more when elected,” Uba said.

Responding, Kalu said he did not come to campaign but to remind Abiriba people where they have been and where they are going.

He urged the people to vote all APC candidates for improved governance.

According to Kalu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders spend valuable time on making excuses rather than delivering developmental projects.

“I gave Abians free education as governor and there was infrastructure in place.

“I, therefore, charge you all to vote all the APC candidates, especially President Muhammadu Buhari,” Kalu said.