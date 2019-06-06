Senate Presidency: Group hails Goje over support for Lawan

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Media Support Group (SALMG) has commended Sen. Danjuma Goje, for stepping down from the Senate presidency race in support of Sen. Ahmad Lawan.

In a statement by its Coordinator, Malam Abdul Abuh, on Thursday in Abuja, the group described the decision by Goje to drop his ambition as “a patriotic move in the interest of a stable and productive 9th Senate”.

Abuh said Goje has by this action, proven to be a true statesman that always put the interest of larger good ahead of selfish interest.

According to him, Goje has demonstrated the courage of a true leader that is more interested in stability of the institution of the Senate.

“Goje, as a ranking senator, has played a great role in stabilising the polity since he emerged senator in 2011.

“He has again demonstrated his readiness to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy irrespective of personal ambition”.

The coordinator also called on the other aspirants in the race for Senate presidency like Sen. Ali Ndume to emulate Goje.

He said that Ndume, as a respected senior lawmaker, would be expected to close ranks with Lawan and Goje toward ensuring the sole candidacy of Lawan during inauguration of the incoming Senate slated for Tuesday, June 11.

“As brothers from the Northeast, the three ranking senators have a role to play in using the institution of the Senate to create legislation that will improve the general living conditions of people in their region and the country at large.

“We call on Ndume to consider stepping down for Lawan as brothers and as a mark of respect for the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has since endorsed Lawan as its preferred candidate for president of the 9th Senate”.

He expressed confidence that as the most experienced lawmaker in the 9th National Assembly, Lawan would surely carry all his colleagues along when he emerges president of the incoming Senate.

“ With his wealth of experience in the minority and majority sides, Lawan will guarantee cohesion, fairness and teamwork in the conduct of all affairs of the 9th Senate.”

Abuh, therefore, congratulated all members of the National Assembly since 1999 on the attainment of two decades of uninterrupted legislative process.

He called on the incoming 9th National Assembly to sustain the development of democracy through effective legislative processes. (NAN)