Senate President felicitates with Thisday publisher at 60

By Kingsley Okoye

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan on Sunday congratulated Mr Nduka Obaigbena, the publisher of Thisday newspapers and President of Newspaper Proprietors of Nigeria (NPAN) on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Lawan in a statement in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, commended the contributions of Obaigbena in uplifting journalism profession in the country.

He said it was significant that in spite of the challenges confronting the media industry which saw to the collapse of many newspapers, Thisday has continued to rise to enviable height.

”This has demonstrated your ability to deploy your administrative, managerial and professional acumen to navigate a difficult business and professional terrain to succeed.

”As journalist, columnist and publisher you have no doubt made your impact to the growth and development to journalism profession in Nigeria and beyond,” Lawan said. (NAN)