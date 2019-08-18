Senate President Lawan condemns attack on Ekweremadu

By Julius Toba-Jegede

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has condemned Saturday’s assault on former Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, and called for its investigation.

Lawan, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by his media aide, Mr Ola Awoniyi, described Ekweremadu as an illustrious son of the Igbo ethnic nation who had always identified with its cause.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekweremadu was billed to give a keynote address at the Second Igbo Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo in Germany when he was attacked by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The statement said in part: “It is incredibly absurd for anybody to blame the distinguished senator for the violent criminal activities in his home base, the purported reason cited by the mob for the bewildering attack.

“Senator Ekweremadu, like all his distinguished colleagues in the Ninth Assembly of the Senate, is concerned about the insecurity and other challenges in that area and other parts of Nigeria.

“Senator Ekweremadu has also been at the forefront of the patriotic efforts to find lasting solutions to the challenges.

“The barbaric attack on Senator Ekweremadu at a forum to which he was invited to contribute to charting a course for the progress and happiness of Ndigbo debases our values as civilised people.

“It is most reprehensible and should be condemned by all right-thinking Nigerians.

“I urge the German authorities to identify those involved in the despicable act so that the law can take its course against them.”

Lawan also urged Nigerians to always reflect deeply and broadly before embarking on any course of action.

He also advised the youths to ventilate whatever grievances they have along lines prescribed by the law and recommended by reason and democratic ethos.

Lawan pleaded with Ekweremadu not to be deterred by the incident, but to take it as part of the sacrifice of leadership.