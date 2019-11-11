Senate to invite NLNG on $10bn Train 7 project

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin, says the Senate will invite the Nigeria LNG Limited to ensure compliance with local content laws in its 10 billion dollars Train 7 project.

The senate disclosed this in a statement by Bamidele Ajibola, while hosting the Managing Director of NLNG, Mr Tony Attah.

He said the NLNG should expect further invitations from the Senate once the Final Investment Decision on the TRAIN 7 project was signed because the National Assembly was determined to ensure that the project complied with local content laws.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to participate in the gas production project of the Liquefied Natural Gas Company.

He said the 10 billion dollars project would expand gas production capacity by 35 per cent.

Folarin said the committee was delighted at the expansion of the nation’s gas capacity from 22MTPA to 30MTPA through the Train7 project.

He said that through the foreign direct investment on the project, the gas sector and the nation stood to witness unprecedented benefit.

Attah explained that NLNG was owned by four shareholders including the Federal Government, represented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation with 49 per cent stake.

