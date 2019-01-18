Sex worker gets bail after stealing N80, 000 from colleague

By Funmilola Gboteku

An Apapa Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday granted bail of N50, 000 to a sex worker, Favour Eze, accused of stealing her colleague’s N80, 000.

The accused, 28, resides at Apapa area of Lagos.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Michael Olubi, granted her the bail with two sureties in like sum.

Olubi adjourned the case until Jan. 30 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ferdinand Asu, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan.6 at Roland Hotel, Apapa, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the complainant, Ogechi Eze, accused Eze of entering her hotel room to steal the said amount kept in a drawer.

“The complainant said that the accused and two others were sitting with her at the hotel bar when she suddenly discovered that the key to her room was missing.

“Unknown to the complainant, Eze had secretly gone behind her back to steal the money she kept in the room.

“On getting there, the complainant discovered that the money she kept in the drawer was missing.

“The complainant said unfortunately for the accused, she left her phone on the bed after stealing the money,” Asu said.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant then reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes a three-year jail term for any offender if found guilty.

Eze, however, denied committing the offence when the charge was read to her.