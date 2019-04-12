SGF urges Christian association to foster peace among Nigerians

SGF urges Christian association to foster peace, unity among Nigerians

By Olasunkanmi Onifade

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha has urged the National Association of Christian Educators of Nigeria (NACREN) to continually foster peace and unity among Nigerians.

Mustapha made the call on Thursday in Abuja at an Award and Fund Raising Ceremony organised by the association for the building of its National Secretariat.

The SFG, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Festus Daodu, said that religious educators should not only be preachers of the word, but doers as well.

“You should not only be preachers of the word, but also the doers of the word.

“You should teach and do things that will engender harmony with our faith and love for one and another.

“Religious teachings of an organisation like yours, go a long way toward reducing vices among our teeming youths.

“Any organisation that comes up with a laudable programme of this nature will always be encouraged by this administration,” he said.

Mustapha described religion as an institution that fostered national unity and cohesion.

He said that the prayers and teachings of religious bodies were critical to the success of any country or government.

He added that since the purpose of the association was to influence all schools in Nigeria with a Christian perspective, restore academic excellence, godly morals and values, “it is, therefore, not out of place to state that all schools in Nigeria – both primary and secondary, require religious education.

“I am pleased to note that more than 4,000 Christian teachers nationwide belong to the association,” he said.

He, however, observed that because the association had been operating without a befitting national secretariat building, it had not been easy in terms of logistics and coordination of its activities.

Mustapha said the government would continue to support any initiative by individuals or groups with the potential to impact positively on the lives of youths.

He called on all leaders of religious organisations to work together to build a nation where peace, religious tolerance, and respect for one another’s faith would be paramount.

Mr Bagudu Hirse, a former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, commended the association for the fund raising event.

He said that the Federal Government had made the teaching of religious studies compulsory for students, adding that the association was instrumental to the development of the curriculum.

According to him, a befitting national secretariat for the association has long been overdue.

He said that the building of a secretariat for the association would enable it to discharge its duties effectively.

Also, Ibrahim Zikirullahi, Executive Director,Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED), said that the role of Christian religious education could not be overemphasized.

He said that it was necessary for all hands to be on deck to address the decadence in the Nigerian society.

“We as individuals must do something urgently to revive the decaying society or else; we all shall be held accountable before God.

“If we are allowed to do our good work of teaching Christian Religious Knowledge, there will be no child who could be used as a hired servant to perpetrate violence in Nigeria,” he said.

The President of NACREN, Rev. Reuben Maiture, said religious education was the bedrock of any society in its quest for the attainment of meaningful and sustainable development.

“Sound morality cannot be seperated from religion. This is because religion permeates and directs human choices.

“This is what makes religious education unique and central in moral and spiritual upbringing of the child.

“It is a necessary ingredient in shaping lives of young people,” he said.

Ten dignitaries who have contributed immensely to Christian education and teachings were conferred with various awards.