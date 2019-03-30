Shagari, NYCN President faces no-confidence vote

……………As NEC suspends National Scribe

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has upheld a motion for a no-confidence vote against the council’s President, Bello Bala Shagari.

The decision of the NEC was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of an extra-ordinary National Executive Council meeting and signed by Awujoola Kehinde Charity and Odunze Caleb E.

The NEC meeting followed the motion by Prince Echem, Vice President South-East and seconded by Wanning Jebba Muktar Organizing Secretary Headquarters.

The motion had a four-count allegation against the NYCN president, which bordered on: pattern of failed leadership, Negligence and disregard to NEC members, Non Compliance with the Constitution of NYCN, and Lack of leadership direction among others.

It read in part: “Based on all of the above, i hereby move a Motion of a Vote of No Confidence on his leadership and enjoin this house to overwhelmingly support this motion,

“I also call on the House to Move a Motion Mandating the Secretary General to call for a Management Meeting where all this aforementioned will be deliberated and conclusion reached in the Next Two Weeks”.

In the communiqué issued on Saturday, the NEC of the NYCN upheld the motion with 11 out of the 18 NEC members voting in support, four against and one abstaining.

The youth council executives also decided that “a management meeting comprising of, board of trustee members, advisory council, all state chairmen of NYCN and heads of affiliated organizations and stakeholders, will be called within the next two weeks to intimate the management on recent development in the council.

“The National Executive of the National Youth Council of Nigeria remain committed to the service of Nigerian Youths and this remains a priority.

“A comprehensive action plan aimed at addressing and yearning of the Nigerian youths will be made known to members of the public from the NYCN Secretariat after her management meeting.

“Arising from the breach of constitution by the Secretary General Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu upon a motion raised and duly seconded was asked to step aside as the Secretary General by the NEC and face a five-Man committee constituted by the Deputy President Comrade Innocent Nduanya to look into the allegations in line with the NYCN Constitution,” it said.

The NEC disclosed that the five-member investigative panel would include: Uko Micheal – Chairman, Eniola Tope – Secretary while Umoru Millicent, Sele Sean Pwajok, Prince Chibuke Echem will serve as members.

The Youth Council pledged to remain unbiased on issues about Nigerian Youths and not to betray the trust and mandate given to its leadership.