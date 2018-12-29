Shagari: We have lost the last of our Titans – Saraki

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has expressed sadness over the death of the first elected President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late Shagari as the last of the First and Second Republic titans.

He said that Shagari was a man of peace who dedicated the greater part of his life to the service of the fatherland.

He noted that former President would be remembered for his immense contributions to the political and socio-economic development of the country as well as his peaceful disposition.

He commiserated with the immediate and larger family of the deceased, the government and people of Sokoto State, and the entire country over the loss of the former President.

“Let us be consoled by the fact that Alhaji Shagari lived his life in the service of God and country.”

“My family and I join the entire nation to mourn the passing of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who led our nation during the Second Republic.

“He was a quintessential public servant; having served in seven cabinet positions and as a legislator. He was the first elected President who was Chief Executive of the country. He dedicated his best years in the service of our nation and its people and will be dearly missed.

“He was a man who worked for the unity of Nigeria and stabilized the country during the 50 months of the Second Republic despite the challenges of the then new presidential system of government operated by the country.

“Since his exit from power, he has remained a silent beacon of strength for the country”, the Senate President stated.

Saraki prayed Allah to grant the soul of the late former President a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus and his family, loved ones and the entire country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.