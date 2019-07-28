Shiites proscription order to be gazetted on Monday

142 0
142 0
Shiites in a procession
Shiites in a procession

The Federal Government is set to commence the implementation of the Friday’s court order proscribing the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites, by publishing the order in the Official Gazette  Monday.

The publication of the order in the Official Gazette is part of the Friday’s ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, designating the Shiites movement as a terrorist group and proscribing it.

Justice Nkeonye Maha had also ordered the government to publish the order in two national newspapers.

The Federal Government’s Printing Press, which publishes the Official Gazette, is based in Lagos.

Read more here

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet