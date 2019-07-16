Soldier planning coup against president identified

The soldier who is being accused of spying on Zimbabwean First lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa and plotting to topple President Emerson Mnangagwa has been identified.

The soldier identified as Lieutenant Colonel Samson Murombo is Commanding Officer 1 Presidential Guard Infantry Battalion.

The military boss was identified by a Zimbabwean on Twitter and exiled after former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo posted “a shocking audio” of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa ranting about the army allegedly spying on her and a coup plan against her husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Twimbo posted the Picture of Lieutenant Colonel Murombo who with Mhlanga and Manjoro are accused by the first Lady of planning a coup against Mnangagwa.

Source