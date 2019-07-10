Source reveals baby Archie’s godparents

A royal source has revealed to The Times, that one of the godparents of baby Archie is Charlie van Straubenzee, a childhood friend of the Prince Harry’s.

If true, the choice makes complete sense – not only did Charlie act as an usher at Harry and Meghan’s wedding last year, with the royal couple also attending Charlie’s wedding to Daisy Jenks in Surrey, with Harry acting as best man!

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in an intimate, private ceremony on Saturday, the exact day he turned two months old, and with only 25 guests in attendance, details surrounding the event have been kept to the minimum, including who had been chosen as Archie’s godparents.

Yet despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wishes to keep details surrounding Archie’s godparents private – as announced in a statement by Buckingham Palace the week of the occasion – it’s taken less than a week for one loose-lipped royal source to reportedly reveal who one of the godparents are.

