South Africa plans to end xenophobia

By Desmond Ejibas

The Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA) on Saturday commended South Africa’s Gauteng Province for initiating a Social Cohesion Programme to end discrimination and xenophobia in the province.

Mr Adetola Olubajo, the President of NUSA, gave the commendation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the Premier of Gauteng, David Makhura, launched the programme at an event in the province on Friday.

“The Social Cohesion Programme which also features the Social Cohesion games will begin on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

“The programme is designed to curb all forms of discrimination and xenophobia as well as enhance cordial relations between nationalities of sister African countries and other nationalities in the Province.

Olubajo urged other provinces in that country to emulate Gauteng in building social cohesion in their areas.

“NUSA believes that this move will assist to curb xenophobic attacks because of mutual understanding it would create.

“We urged Nigerians living in South Africa to be law-abiding; avoid crime and acts that will put them into trouble or tarnish the image of our country,” he said.

Olubajo said that his union would continue to protect Nigerians as well as partner the South African and Nigerian governments to build cordial relationship among both nations.

