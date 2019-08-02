South Africa to build digital hubs to boost entrepreneurship

The South Africa government will establish ten digital hubs to bridge the digital divide among township residents, an Official said on Friday.

The hub will help to equip the youths with skills and knowledge to prepare them for the fourth industrial revolution.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nomalungelo Gina, on Friday said the digital hubs would be built inside the state-owned industrial parks across the country.

They will focus on creating a central meeting point for technology, innovation and creative businesses in the areas surrounding the industrial parks.

She stated that these would assist start-up accelerator programmes, business incubators and training programmes.

“The digital hubs seek to provide young people with skills and access to e-learning opportunities, basic business development support and business intelligence in order to encourage them to pursue entrepreneurship,” said Gina.

She said the government would like to prioritise the creation of digital hubs as part of its efforts to skill the country’s youth and reduce youth unemployment. (Xinhua/NAN)