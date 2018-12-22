South Korea supports 125,000 Boko Haram victims with N180m

The Government of Republic of Korea has provided food items for 125,000 victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east to last them at least a month.

The food assistance, a donation through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), is put at a total worth of US$500,000 (about N180 million).

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in a statement said it welcomed “a contribution of US$500,000 from the Republic of Korea that will provide one month of food assistance for nearly 125,000 food-insecure people in the conflict-affected North-east Nigerian states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.”

The statement quoting, Maj. General (Rtd) In-tae Lee, Republic of Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, said: “The Korean Government has been making unwavering efforts to address the needs of the most vulnerable people and I’m glad that we are endowing Nigeria with the total sum of US$2.5 million, including our recent contribution to WFP.” He added that: “We stand ready to fight against malnutrition and poverty, joining hands with the people of Nigeria.”

The statement said the latest contribution would allow WFP to continue to provide food assistance to Nigerian families displaced or otherwise affected by a devastating conflict now entering its tenth year.

It stated that: “Though in-kind food assistance procured with the contribution, recipient families will be able to prepare and consume nutritious meals every day to stay healthy.”

The statement also quoted Myrta Kaulard, WFP Representative in Nigeria, as saying: “This timely funding from the Republic of Korea builds on earlier support when parts of northeast Nigeria were on the verge of famine,” adding that “Thanks to this life saving action, we can continue to sustain the momentum of our response in North-east Nigeria, where large numbers of people remain reliant upon WFP assistance made possible through the generosity of donors such as the Republic of Korea.”

The statement recalled that: “Earlier this year, the Republic of Korea made a historic US$42.5 million contribution to WFP, its largest contribution to date. WFP used the funds to purchase 50,000 metric tons of Korean rice and provide life-saving food assistance in Syria, Yemen, Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda.

The statement said: “The United Nations World Food Programme – saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.”