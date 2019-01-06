Sowore gets support from homefront

Presidential Candidate of the Africa Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore has met with political parties and stakeholders of Ondo South Senatorial zone, his home base.

At the meeting, he urged them, along with others Nigerians to do the right thing at the polls to truly experience a New Year.

“This time around, this is going to be a new year for us if we do the right thing. We are all united today here because of our country Nigeria. Don’t get edgy if we are talking about problems created by other political parties. You are entitled to join political parties. It’s your constitutional right. And if you join a political party and you discover that the political party is not delivering don’t feel guilty about that. Feel free to go the path of honour by joining personalities when you cannot find parties that carry forward your aspirations of a better country”.

“You must have watched a lot of movies about Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Malcolm X but sometimes you don’t know that your own Nelson Mandela is in your house because you ignore them when they show traits of these same individuals”.

One of the stakeholders Reverend Gbenga Akinrogunde said “for some time now I have been following you. I have listened to many of your talks and interactions. I’ve seen most of your videos where you get out of your car in hold up and you talk to people and it has stirred me. I want to encourage you. For you to be a courageous leader of this magnitude, this is the person our heart should work for”.

Victor Abiodun from Okitipupa who is also convener of Ikale Advancement movement said: “I am a living witness to his(Sowore’s) struggle for a better country.

“On August 1, 4th and 15th with Sowore we took to the street to protest the lack of electricity in Ore after which it was restored. I have no doubt he will be a good leader”.

Chief Thompson Akam from Ese Odo ward one said: “I have assessed you several times even in your community. You were able to convince me about your aims and goals and I wish you the best. Please remember those of us that helped get you there when you do”.