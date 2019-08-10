Sowore’s arrest: DSS proactive, must be commended – Group

The Nigeria Youth Organization has commended the Department of State Security (DSS) for promptly arresting the convener of the proposed #Revolution now protest Omoyele Sowore.

Hon. Abdullahi Wali President of of the group in a statement issued on Saturday, berated the former Presidential Candidate for plotting to destabilise the peace in the country.

Wali said that the Sowore should have charged the youths to use their energy for agricultural revolution rather than a revolution against the state.

He said that the #RevolutionNow idea was ill conceived and was intended to trigger violence across the nation.

Wali said Sowore who had contested and lost the 2019 Presidential election should have waited for another opportunity to contest rather than attempt to disrupt the current administration.

The youth leader charged young Nigerians to allow engage themselves in things that are profitable and not allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians and other Nigerians. said Sowore doesn’t even have the capacity to lead any group to a successful mass protests that may be beneficial to the Nigerian youth but to take advantage of the few gullible ones and mislead them

“Every patriotic citizen of this country must join hands with the security agencies to fight insecurity in the country and not to do anything that may degenerate to violence,” he said.

He urges youth to embark on agricultural revolution which is legit and beneficial to all.

Wali said that other youth groups affiliated to the NYO to include: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Tiv Youth Council,Arewa Youth Forum, Middle Belt Youth Council, National Association of Nigeria Student and Others have met and condemned the action of Sowore and his REVOLUTION NOW group.

He disclosed that the coalition was planning to embark on sensitisation of youths across the country on the need to take advantage of the various government empowerment project, especially in the agricultural sector.