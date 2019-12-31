Spanish police says British-Nigerian family death in pool “freak accident”

But today Spanish police handed the conclusions of their initial report to a magistrate and the findings will later be made public, according to the BBC.

Javier Toro, a lawyer acting for Mrs Diya, said different engineers could be brought in for a ‘parallel investigation’ after police said their own findings point to the incident being a ‘tragic accident’.

Hotel operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels has said Mrs Diya’s claims are ‘directly at odds with the findings of the police report’.

In a statement it stressed police findings made it ‘clear that their exhaustive investigations have confirmed the pool was working normally and there was no malfunction of any kind’.

An English translation of a Guardia Civil statement, released by the hotel operator yesterday, stated that tests had found ‘no irregularity’ in the pool’s system.

It said investigations indicated the accident was ’caused by the lack of expertise of the victims when swimming’.

But Mr Toro was quoted by the BBC as saying: ‘It’s very rare for three people.

‘Something must have happened apart from a simple error or simple accident.’

He said the family is ‘not satisfied with the interpretation of it being a simple accident’.

‘Clearly the death of three people at the same time in a pool makes it evident that something very strange happened. It’s an event that must be studied,’ he said.

‘We do not discard the option of opening a parallel investigation through different engineers… to figure out what happened’.

According to the BBC, Mr Toro said the family hoped to be given the detailed police report on the deaths next week.

Mrs Diya, 49, and younger daughter Favour Diya, 14, were also on the holiday but were unharmed.

The ‘utterly heartbroken’ Mrs Diya has said her loved ones, who were reportedly on holiday with another unharmed daughter, were not left unattended and were somehow ‘dragged into the middle’ of the pool.

They followed the instructions displayed by the poolside at all times, she said.

Comfort had been playing in the pool with sister Favour when she slipped and drifted towards the deep end, which was six-and-a-half-foot deep.

Mr Diya’s Facebook account lists him as a pastor at Open Heavens London, a Christian religious group with origins in Nigeria, based in Charlton, south-east London.

It is part of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and worships at the St Richard’s Church Centre in Charlton.

Around five well-wishers arrived at the centre in the hope of paying their respects to the Diya family on Sunday morning, but left after it appeared no service would be taking place.

Outside the nearby family home yesterday, where flowers and cards were left by the front door, friends and family paid tribute to the victims.