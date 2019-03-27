Speaker drums support for new Emir of Lafia

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has called on people of the state to support the new Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), to enable his succeed in his new assignment as a traditional ruler.

Abdullahi made the appeal on Wednesday while reacting to the appointments of the new Emir of Lafia, Emir of Awe and Osu Kadoko of Kadarko by Gov. Tanko Al-Makura.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia that God is the one that gives leadership to whomever he wills and at any time, calling on citizens of the state to support leaders at all levels.

The speaker therefore urged people of the state to see the appointments of Bage and the two other traditional rulers as an act of God.

Ibrahim while felicitating with the new Emir of Lafia, urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear for the overall growth and development of the state.

“I want to use this medium to congratulate the new Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage, the new Emir of Awe, Alhaji Isa Abubakar Umar, and Mr Umar Dodo as the new Osu Kadoko of Kadarko, a third class traditional ruler in Keana Local Government Area.

“I want to assure the new Emir of Lafia of the state assembly’s readiness to collaborate with the traditional council in the area of peace promotion in the state.

“The legislators are ready to enact laws and pass resolutions that have direct bearing on lives of the people of the state,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Mr Haruna Osegba, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, announced the appointments after a meeting of the state traditional council in Lafia.

Osegba said the appointees were recommended by their college of selectors, ratified by the state traditional council and approved by the governor.

NAN also reports that the appointments followed the death of their predecessors.