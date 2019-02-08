`Spiritualist’ defrauds woman N2m in guise of providing cleansing

By Vivian Ibobo

A 31-year-old man, Oladele Omotosho, who allegedly defrauded a woman of N2 million in the guise of giving her spiritual cleansing, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who resides on Inland Street, by Oledele Bus Stop, Ibadan, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing before Magistrate M.I. Dan-Oni.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, the defendant committed the offences in conspiracy with some persons still at large, on June 17, 2016, in Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant defrauded one Mrs Mojisola Sufian, to whom he presented himself as a spiritualist with special abilities to solve spiritual problems.

Eruada said that the defendant told Sufian that she would conceive a child if he would conduct spiritual cleansing for her, adding that the defendant told the woman to bring N2 million for the cleansing.

“Omotosho saw a vision for the complainant (Sufian) that she would be able to conceive after spiritual cleansing which he never did.

“When the complainant demanded for her money, the defendant told her that he did not have the money.

“The case was reported, and the defendant arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences violated Sections 411, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing while Section 314 prescribes 15 years’ imprisonment for obtaining money under false.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni ruled that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 6 for mention.