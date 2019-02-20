SPN chairmanship candidate vows to introduce tax on empty houses if elected

By Angela Atabo

Mr Sadare Macaulay, candidate of Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), said he would introduce tax on empty houses, if elected.

Macaulay, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during his rally in the FCT on Wednesday, said that the measure would reduce housing challenges in the capital.

“Increasing house rent is a great issue in the FCT, so lots of people opt to live in the outskirts of the city.

“Our party will embark on housing projects by building low cost houses for people. Tax will be introduced on empty houses to make their owners rent them out.

“SPN will also nationalise all houses so that government can control the rent and also provide houses for the homeless,” he said.

Macaulay said that the party would adequately fund primary education and healthcare by overhauling infrastructure in all public primary schools and health care centres for quality service delivery.

He said that there would also be repairs of roads and street lights, establishment of youth centres for recreational activities.

He also promised to ensure the prompt and regular payment of salaries and guarantee area council autonomy when voted in.

Macaulay said that the wealth in Nigeria was enough to cater for the needs of the people but the challenge was proper management.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be an unbiased umpire in the forthcoming elections to guarantee free, fair and credible polls.

He also urged Nigerians to vote for SPN for better life.