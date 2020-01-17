Sri Lanka lifts ban on drones

Sri Lanka’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday said it lifted a ban imposed on drones within the island country, local media reports said.

The CAA, in a statement, said drones can now be operated in conformity with civil aviation regulations.

The CAA suspended the operation of all pilotless aircraft, including drones last May, soon after the Easter Sunday terror attacks in April, which killed over 250 people.

The CAA had said the ban was imposed, considering the volatile situation in the country after the blasts. (Xinhua/NAN)